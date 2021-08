NEBRASKA TROOPERS SEIZE 11 POUNDS OF FENTANYL IN TRAFFIC STOP

THERE’S BEEN ANOTHER MAJOR DRUG BUST ON INTERSTATE-80 IN NEBRASKA.

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED ONE PERSON AFTER LOCATING 11 POUNDS OF FENTANYL DURING A TRAFFIC STOP IN DAWSON COUNTY.

IT HAPPENED AROUND 11 P.M. MONDAY NIGHT WHEN A TROOPER PULLED OVER AN EASTBOUND B-M-W WITH DEFECTIVE LIGHTING NEAR LEXINGTON.

DURING THE TRAFFIC STOP, THE TROOPER AND A DAWSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY OBSERVED MARIJUANA IN PLAIN VIEW INSIDE THE VEHICLE.

A SEARCH OF THE VEHICLE REVEALED A SMALL AMOUNT OF MARIJUANA AND 11 POUNDS OF FENTANYL.

THE DRIVER, 27-YEAR-OLD ALEXIS MURILLO GODOY OF LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, WAS ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DELIVER, AND OTHER CHARGES.

HE WAS LODGED IN DAWSON COUNTY JAIL.