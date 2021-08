FEENSTRA VOTES NO ON HOUSE BUDGET COMPROMISE

HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADERS STRUCK A DEAL WITH MODERATES TO ADVANCE PRESIDENT BIDEN’S MULTITRILLION-DOLLAR BUDGET BLUEPRINT TUESDAY.

THE 220-212 VOTE ENDED A STANDOFF AND PUT THE PARTY’S INFRASTRUCTURE AGENDA BACK ON TRACK.

REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF IOWA BLASTED HOUSE DEMOCRATS FOR SETTING UP TRILLIONS IN SPENDING AS THE COUNTRY FACES SKYROCKETING INFLATION AND A MASSIVE DEBT CRISIS.

FEENSTRA SAYS DEMOCRATIC SPENDING IS COMPLETELY OUT OF CONTROL, AND AMERICAN FAMILIES ARE PAYING THE PRICE.

HE SAYS DEMOCRATS WANT TO ADD NEARLY $17 TRILLION TO OUR NATIONAL DEBT IN THE NEXT 10 YEARS, AND IMPLEMENT POLICIES THAT HARM WORKERS BY RAISING TAXES ON BUSINESSES AND ELIMINATING RIGHT TO WORK PROTECTIONS.

FEENSTRA SAYS THEY ALSO WANT TO UTILIZE THIS FRAMEWORK TO PASS GREEN NEW DEAL PROVISIONS, SUCH AS METHANE EMISSION FEES AND SUBSIDIES FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES WHILE HARDLY MENTIONING BIOFUELS.