DEBATE CONTINUES OVER FUNDING & LABOR CONCERNS ON L-E-C PROJECT

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS HEARD FROM SEVERAL CITIZENS CONCERNED ABOUT THE COST OF THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER TO BE CONSTRUCTED ON 28TH STREET ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE DURING THEIR TUESDAY MEETING.

BEFORE THEY SPOKE, SUPERVISOR MATTHEW UNG SPOKE FOR NEARLY 15 MINUTES, EXPRESSING FRUSTRATION WITH THOSE WHO HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE LAST THURSDAY OPPOSING THE PROJECT BECAUSE OF COVID FUNDS POTENTIALLY BEING USED TO HELP FUND THE NEW L-E-C.

UNG SINGLED OUT CARPENTERS UNION SPOKESMAN ERNIE COLT AMONG OTHERS:

COLT FIRED BACK AT THE BOARD, SAYING HE DIDN’T WANT ANOTHER TAX INCREASE ON COUNTY RESIDENTS IF THE COVID FUNDS WERE DENIED FOR THE PROJECT:

VAL UKEN SAID SHE WISHED THE COVID MONEY WOULD BE USED FOR MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES INSTEAD OF THE JAIL PROJECT AND AROUND A DOZEN OTHERS SPOKE ABOUT CONCERNS WITH THE FUNDING OR LABOR ISSUES.