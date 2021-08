ANNUAL LOCAL LABOR DAY PICNIC CANCELLED

THE WESTERN IOWA LABOR FEDERATION HAS CANCELLED THE LABOR DAY PICNICS TRADITIONALLY HELD IN SIOUX CITY, COUNCIL BLUFFS AND FORT DODGE DUE TO THE INCREASE IN COVID CASES.

FEDERATION PRESIDENT JEFF SHUDAK ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART THAT DUE TO LOW VACCINATION RATES, A LACK OF MITIGATION, AND THE SPREAD OF CONTAGIOUS VARIANTS, THE BOARD AND ITS DELEGATES DO NOT WANT TO CONTRIBUTE TO THE SPREAD OF THIS VIRUS IN OUR COMMUNITIES, ESPECIALLY AMONG CHILDREN WHO ARE UNABLE TO BE VACCINATED.

THE ACTION WAS VOTED ON BY THE WESTERN IOWA LABOR FEDERATION EXECUTIVE BOARD.