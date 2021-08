SUSPECT ARRESTED IN ESQUIRE CLUB FIRE

AN ARREST HAS BEEN MADE IN CONNECTION TO A FIRE SUNDAY MORNING THAT DAMAGED THE ESQUIRE CLUB, ALSO KNOWN AS THE AFTER SET, AT 414 WEST 7TH STREET.

36-YEAR-OLD VALON JACKSON OF SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ARSON, 1ST DEGREE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, AND 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY.

SIOUX CITY FIRE INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE WAS ARSON AND A TOTAL ESTIMATE OF THE DAMAGE IS ESTIMATED TO BE OVER $20,000.

POLICE ALLEGE THAT JACKSON, AND AN UNIDENTIFIED SECOND MALE SUSPECT FORCED A DOOR OPEN AND SET THE FIRE.

VIDEO EVIDENCE OBTAINED SHOWS A WHITE MALE WITH JACKSON.

THE MOTIVATION FOR THE ARSON APPEARS TO BE ANIMOSITY TOWARDS THE CLUB.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE FIRE AND RELATED CIRCUMSTANCES IS CONTINUING.