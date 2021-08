THE SIOUXLAND MIRACLE RIDERS GOT ON THEIR MOTORCYCLES MONDAY MORNING OUTSIDE OF THOMPSON ELECTRIC AND HEADED OUT ON THEIR ANNUAL “RIDE FOR MIRACLES.”

MATT THOMPSON IS THE LEAD RIDER OF THE GROUP:

MIRACLE RIDERS TRIP OC: CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK :08

THOMPSON SAYS THEY HOPE TO RAISE 440,000 ON THIS YEAR’S RIDE FOR SOME SPECIAL EQUIPMENT:

MIRACLE RIDERS WHY OC…. WHAT’S GOING ON. :16

THE MIRACLE RIDERS WILL RETURN ON SEPTEMBER THIRD.