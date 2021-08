ONE PERSON IS DEAD AND ANOTHER IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING A SHOOTING SUNDAY MORNING IN SIOUX CITY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO THE CALL IN THE 200 BLOCK OF 21STREET AROUND 9:30 A.M. SUNDAY.

FEW DETAILS ABOUT THE INCIDENT HAVE BEEN RELEASED BUT A 52-YEAR-OLD SUSPECT NAMED ROBERT BUEL WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON ON A CHARGE OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER.

THE NAME OF THE DECEASED HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.