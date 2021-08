A FIRE SUNDAY MORNING DAMAGED A SIOUX CITY NIGHTCLUB AND OTHER BUSINESSES ON WEST 7TH STREET.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND HEAVY SMOKE COMING FROM THE BACK OF THE ESQUIRE CLUB IN THE 400 BLOCK OF WEST 7TH WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 8:15 A.M.

ADJOINING BUSINESSES ALSO WERE DAMAGED.

FIREFIGHTERS QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED AND THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE