SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE CIRCUMSTANCES INVOLVING A BODY RECOVERED FROM THE BIG SIOUX RIVER SATURDAY EVENING.

POLICE SAY BOATERS DISCOVERED THE BODY IN THE RIVER AROUND 6 P.M.

EMERGENCY PERSONNEL RECOVERED THE BODY OF THE ADULT MALE VICTIM.

AUTHORITIES ARE DETERMINING THE IDENTIFICATION OF THE MAN AND AN AUTOPSY WILL BE PERFORMED TO DETERMINE THE EXACT CAUSE OF DEATH.