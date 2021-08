BAY TO BROOKLYN FIREFIGHTER BIKE RIDERS STOP IN SIOUXLAND

A GROUP OF FIREFIGHTERS STOPPED IN SIOUXLAND OVER THE WEEKEND AS PART OF THEIR CROSS COUNTRY RIDE.

THE BAY TO BROOKLYN BIKE RIDERS ARE RIDING FROM SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA TO BROOKLYN, NEW YORK TO HONOR FIRST RESPONDERS, OUR MILITARY, AND THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON THE BIKE RIDERS WERE HONORED IN A CEREMONY IN SIOUXLAND FREEDOM PARK AT THE VIETNAM WALL.

THEY LATER CROSSED INTO SIOUX CITY AND PEDALED TO FIRE STATION 5 WHERE THEY WERE TREATED TO A SUPPER OF SWEET CORN AND PORK CHOPS.

THE BIKE RIDERS DEPARTED SUNDAY MORNING TO FORT DODGE ESCORTED BY ENGINE 5, CONTINUING THEIR TREK TO BROOKLYN.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE