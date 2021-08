BACK TO SCHOOL FOR SIOUX CITY STUDENTS ON MONDAY.

MONDAY MARKS THE FIRST DAY OF CLASSES IN THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN WILL MAKE HIS TRADITIONAL SENDOFF OF THE SCHOOL BUSES AROUND 6 A.M. AT THE SCHOOL OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE BUILDING

DRIVERS ARE REMINDED THAT YOU MAY NOT PASS A STOPPED SCHOOL BUS WITH ITS STOP SIGN ARM EXTENDED.

BE AWARE OF MANY CHILDREN WHO WILL BE WALKING TO CLASSES ACROSS THE DISTRICT.