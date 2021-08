THREE SPOTS UP FOR ELECTION ON SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD

THERE ARE THREE SEATS COMING OPEN ON THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD.

ON NOVEMBER 2ND, RESIDENTS WILL ELECT THREE PEOPLE TO THE BOARD TO FILL THOSE OPEN SPOTS.

ANYONE INTERESTED IN FILING MAY DO SO BEGINNING NEXT MONDAY, AUGUST 23RD.

THE FILING DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 16TH AT 5 PM.

BOARD PRESIDENT PERLA ALACON-FLORY AND MEMBERS JEREMY SAINT AND RON COLLING’S TERMS ARE EXPIRING.

INDIVIDUALS MAY CONTACT CYNDI LLOYD, SCHOOL BOARD SECRETARY, AT 712-279-6643 OR LLOYDC@LIVE.SIOUXCITYSCHOOLS.COM FOR REQUIRED PAPERWORK OR QUESTIONS.