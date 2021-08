TESTIMONY IN LANDRUM TRIAL CENTERS ON D-N-A EVIDENCE

TESTIMONY FRIDAY CENTERED AROUND D-N-A EVIDENCE AND OTHER ISSUES INVOLVED IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF MICHAEL LANDRUM OF SIOUX CITY.

A LAB TECHNICIAN INVOLVED IN TESTING D-N-A EVIDENCE RECOVERED FROM THE KNIFE USED IN THE ALLEGED STABBING OF TWO PEOPLE LAST SEPTEMBER 11TH ANSWERED QUESTIONS FROM THE ASSISTANT COUNTY ATTORNEY PROSECUTING THE CASE AS WELL AS THE DEFENSE LAWYER.

QUESTIONS CENTERED AROUND IF BLOOD SAMPLES AND SKIN CELLS ON THE KNIFE HAD DEGRADED AND COULD BE IDENTIFIED AS BELONGING TO THE VICTIMS, 37-YEAR-OLD SALAHADIN ADEM, WHO DIED FROM HIS STAB WOUNDS; AND HIS FIANCE, 44-YEAR-OLD NATASHA DRAPPEAUX, WHO WAS STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES.

THERE WAS ALSO TESTIMONY FROM A NURSE WHO WAS WORKING IN THE EMERGENCY ROOM OF THE HOSPITAL THE NIGHT THE VICTIMS WERE BROUGHT IN FOR TREATMENT.

THE TRIAL CONTINUES MONDAY.