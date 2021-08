SUSPECT SOUGHT AFTER THURSDAY NIGHT ASSAULT & PURSUIT

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR A SUSPECT WANTED IN AN ALLEGED ASSAULT AND ENSUING PURSUIT THURSDAY NIGHT.

OFFICERS RESPONDED TO AN ASSAULT CALL AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF 27TH STREET AROUND 8:30 P.M. WHERE TWO ADULTS REPORTED BEING ASSAULTED BY THE SUSPECT WHO ALSO WAS ARMED WITH A HANDGUN.

THE TWO PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

AN OFFICER SPOTTED THE SUSPECT, 21-YEAR-OLD ALEXIO CARIAGA, DRIVING ON JACKSON STREET.

CARIAGA KEPT DRIVING, STRIKING A POLE AT 29TH AND JACKSON AND THEN FLEEING ON FOOT.

OFFICERS RECOVERED A HANDGUN FROM THE SUSPECTS CAR.

CARIAGA IS WANTED ON RELATED CHARGES AND ANOTHER ASSAULT AND SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS.

HE IS DESCRIBED AS A 6 FOOT TALL HISPANIC MALE, WEIGHING 220 POUNDS WITH BLACK HAIR.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON HIS WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CALL CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS. (8477).