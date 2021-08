SGT. FLOYD/LEWIS & CLARK CAMP RE-ENACTMENT TAKES PLACE THIS WEEKEND

FRIDAY MARKED THE 217TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DEATH OF SGT. CHARLES FLOYD ON THE LEWIS AND CLARK EXPEDITION.

FLOYD BECAME ILL AND DIED AT THE ENCAMPMENT ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER AT WHAT WOULD LATER BECOME SIOUX CITY.

HIS REMAINS ARE BURIED BENEATH THE MONUMENT ON THE BLUFF OVERLOOKING THE RIVER ALONG INTERSTATE 29.

THIS WEEKEND, YOU MAY EXPLORE AN 1804 LIVING-HISTORY CAMP REPLICATING THE EXPEDITION’S STAY IN OUR AREA AT THE ANNUAL SERGEANT FLOYD MEMORIAL ENCAMPMENT.

DENNY LEONARD PORTRAYS EXPEDITION MEMBER SGT. JOHN ORDWAY:

FLOYD1 OC……….. RIGHT NOW. :21

AROUND 20 MEMBERS OF THE GROUP WILL CAMP ON THE GROUNDS OF THE SERGEANT FLOYD RIVERBOAT MUSEUM AND WELCOME CENTER ON THE RIVERFRONT USING AUTHENTIC EQUIPMENT, UNIFORMS AND FIREARMS LIKE THOSE USED DURING THE EXPEDITION.

FLOYD3 OC……..EXPEDITION WAS LIKE. :13

SATURDAY EVENING A RE-ENACTMENT OF FLOYD’S BURIAL TAKES PLACE AT THE MONUMENT:

FLOYD2 OC………TWO YEARS. :21

THE ENCAMPMENT RUNS SATURDAY FROM 10 A.M. TO 4 P.M. WITH CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES FROM 10 A.M. TO 1 P.M. AND SUNDAY FROM 10 A.M. TO 3 P.M.