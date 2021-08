MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY PREPARES TO WELCOME BACK STUDENTS

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY BEGINS CLASSES NEXT WEEK.

CAMPUS OFFICIALS SAYS THERE WILL NOT BE A CAMPUS WIDE MASK MANDATE, ALTHOUGH MASKS MAY BE REQUIRED IN SOME INDIVIDUAL OFFICE OR CLASSROOM SPACES.

THE UNIVERSITY IS ENCOURAGING THE CAMPUS COMMUNITY TO CONTINUE PRACTICING HEALTHY HABITS LIKE FREQUENT HANDWASHING AND STAYING HOME WHEN SICK AS WELL AS GETTING THE VACCINE.

MORNINGSIDE WILL OFFER AN INCENTIVE PROGRAM WHERE ANY STUDENT, FACULTY, OR STAFF WHO PRESENT A COMPLETED VACCINATION CARD WILL RECEIVE A $50 MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY BOOKSTORE GIFT CARD, A BUTTON, AND A STICKER.

THEY WILL ALSO PARTNER WITH DRILLING PHARMACY TO PROVIDE FREE ON-CAMPUS PFIZER VACCINATION CLINICS, AND DRILLING WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER WALK-IN PFIZER VACCINE CLINICS AT THE PHARMACY TUESDAY-THURSDAY FROM 9-5 P.M.