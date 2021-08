AMES MURDER SUSPECT ARRESTED IN SAC COUNTY

A MAN WANTED FOR MURDER IN AMES, IOWA HAS BEEN ARRESTED IN SAC COUNTY.

A COUNTY DEPUTY INITIATED A TRAFFIC STOP ON A VEHICLE FOR AN ALLEGED STOP SIGN VIOLATION JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT.

THE DRIVER COULD NOT PRODUCE IDENTIFICATION AND COMPLAINED OF A MEDICAL ISSUE.

THE DEPUTY FOUND PAPERWORK IN THE VEHICLE IDENTIFYING THE MAN AS 26-YEAR-OLD OSCAR CHAVEZ OF AMES, WHO THEN TOLD THE DEPUTY THAT HE HAD SHOT AND KILLED HIS GIRLFRIEND IN AMES.

CHAVEZ WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY AND TAKEN TO LORING HOSPITAL AND THEN TO THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

DETECTIVES FROM THE IOWA D-C-I AND AMES POLICE TRAVELED TO SAC COUNTY AND TOOK CHAVEZ INTO CUSTODY.