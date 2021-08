TESTIMONY CONTINUES IN LANDRUM MURDER TRIAL

TESTIMONY CONTINUED THURSDAY IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF MICHAEL LANDRUM OF SIOUX CITY.

THE PROSECTION PLAYED A 9-1-1 CALL FROM LAST SEPTEMBER 11TH, THE NIGHT 37-YEAR-OLD SALAHADIN ADEM WAS FATALLY STABBED AND HIS FIANCE, 44-YEAR-OLD NATASHA DRAPPEAUX WAS STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES.

TWO NEIGHBORS TESTIFIED THROUGH AN INTERPRETER ABOUT HOW THEY KNEW LANDRUM AND WHAT THEY SAW AND HEARD THE NIGHT OF THE STABBING.

A FORMER LANDLORD THAT LANDRUM HAD RENTED AN APARTMENT FROM ALSO TOOK THE STAND IN THE TRIAL.

THE TRIAL CONTINUES FRIDAY.