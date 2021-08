REYNOLDS & BIDEN DISAGREE ON MASKS IN IOWA SCHOOLS

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE’LL GO TO COURT IF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TRIES TO OVERTURN THE LAW SHE SIGNED THAT BANS MASK MANDATES IN IOWA SCHOOLS.

BIDEN HAS ASKED THE U-S EDUCATION SECRETARY TO DETERMINE IF THE MASK BANS IN IOWA AND FIVE OTHERS STATES VIOLATE FEDERAL LAW.

REYNOLDS SAYS THE BAN ON MASK MANDATES IN SCHOOLS PROMOTES THE SOCIAL AND EMOTIONAL WELL BEING OF CHILDREN

THE C-D-C IS RECOMMENDING THAT EVERYONE IN SCHOOLS WEAR FACE COVERINGS AS THE DELTA VARIANT OF COVID IS FAR MORE CONTAGIOUS AND MOST STUDENTS HAVE NOT BEEN VACCINATED.

BIDEN IS CLEARLY AT ODDS WITH THE GOVERNOR:

REYNOLDS SAYS BIDEN NEEDS TO STOP DICTATING TO STATES AND THE GOVERNOR SAYS SHE’S NOT CONCERNED ABOUT LOSING FEDERAL FUNDS IF THERE IS A DISPUTE WITH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OVER THIS POLICY.

REYNOLDS SAYS N-95 MASKS HAVE BEEN SHOWN TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID, BUT SHE IS EXPRESSING DOUBTS THAT CLOTH OR PAPER MASKS ARE EFFECTIVE AND ASKS WHERE’S THE DATA THE C-D-C IS USING TO JUSTIFY THE MASK MANDATE?

