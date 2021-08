NEUBAUM SENTENCED TO UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON

A MAPLETON, IOWA TEENAGER WILL SPEND UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER BEING SENTENCED ON A CHARGE OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER.

18-YEAR-OLD JAY NEUBAUM WAS SENTENCED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN MONONA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN ONAWA.

JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER DENIED A DEFENSE MOTION FOR A NEW TRIAL BEFORE THE SENTENCING.

A MONONA COUNTY JURY IN MAY FOUND NEUBAUM GUILTY IN THE JANUARY 31ST, 2020 SHOOTING DEATH OF 16-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH HOPKINS IN MAPLETON.

NEUBAUM IS ALSO AWAITING TRIAL IN A SEPARATE CASE.

HE IS ALLEGED TO HAVE SEXUALLY ASSAULTED SEVEN TEENAGE GIRLS FROM THE MAPLETON AREA AND WILL STAND TRIAL ON 10 COUNTS OF 3RD DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE IN DECEMBER.

FILE PHOTO