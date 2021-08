LE MARS TO HOST NW IOWA SIDS WALK FUNDRAISER

SUDDEN INFANT DEATH SYNDROME, KNOWN AS SIDS, IS THE NUMBER ONE DISEASE THAT CLAIMS THE LIVES OF BABIES UNDER THE AGE OF ONE.

NEARLY TWO THOUSAND INFANT DEATHS EACH YEAR CAN BE ATTRIBUTED TO SIDS.

ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 28TH, THE IOWA SIDS ASSOCIATION WILL HOLD ACTIVITIES TO RAISE MONEY FOR SIDS RESEARCH.

LE MARS WILL SERVE AS THE HOST FOR THE NORTHWEST IOWA EVENT.

PAM JENEARY OF LE MARS SERVES ON THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE IOWA SIDS ASSOCIATION:

SHE PERSONALLY KNOWS THE TRAGEDY OF LOSING A BABY AS SHE AND HER HUSBAND TOM LOST A CHILD DUE TO SIDS:

SINCE THAT TIME, JENEARY HAS TAKEN ON AN ACTIVE ROLE IN CALLING ATTENTION TO SIDS.

SHE SAYS RESEARCHERS STILL DON’T KNOW THE REASONS WHY SOME BABIES DIE, AND THAT SCIENTISTS AND MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS CONTINUE TRYING TO HAVE A BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF WHAT CAUSES SUDDEN INFANT DEATH SYNDROME:

JENEARY SAYS STATEWIDE, THE ORGANIZATION HAS A GOAL OF RAISING AT LEAST $50,000.

THE EVENT WILL BEGIN AT THE MUNICIPAL PARK SHELTERHOUSE IN LE MARS AUGUST 28TH WITH REGISTRATION AT 8:30 A.M. AND THE WALK BEGINNING AT 9:30.