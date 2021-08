IOWA LAWMAKERS DEFEND PORK INDUSTRY FROM CALIFORNIA RULES

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SUPPORTS LEGISLATION TO OVERRIDE CALIFORNIA RULES REQUIRING LARGER PENS FOR PIGS DESTINED TO BE PROCESSED AND SOLD IN CALIFORNIA AS BACON, SAUSAGE AND OTHER PORK PRODUCTS.

IOWA IS THE NATION’S LARGEST PORK PRODUCER, BUT FEW OPERATIONS HAVE BEEN RETROFITTED TO MEET THE LARGER SIZE REQUIREMENTS.

DET1 OC….COMMODITY MARKET :06

FEENSTRA ESCORTED PENNSYLVANIA CONGRESSMAN GLENN THOMPSON AROUND THE IOWA STATE FAIR WEDNESDAY.

THOMPSON, THE RANKING REPUBLICAN ON THE U.S. HOUSE AG COMMITTEE, SAYS CALIFORNIA’S RULES VIOLATE THE COMMERCE CLAUSE IN THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.

DET2 OC….DO THIS :06

REPUBLICAN SENATORS CHUCK GRASSLEY AND JONI ERNST ARE CO-SPONSORING A BILL THAT WOULD BAR STATES AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS FROM HAVING AG-RELATED REGULATIONS THAT ARE STRICTER THAN FEDERAL STANDARDS.