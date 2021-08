THUNE SAYS INFRASTRUCTURE BILL IS JUST TOO EXPENSIVE

REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATOR JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA VOTED NO WHEN THE ONE POINT TWO TRILLION DOLLAR INFRASTRUCTURE BILL WAS UP FOR A VOTE IN THE SENATE.

THUNE WAS IN MITCHELL ATTENDING DAKOTAFEST AND GAVE HIS THOUGHTS ON THE MEASURE:

THUNE SAYS OVERALL, THE BILL IS JUST TOO EXPENSIVE:

HE SAYS THE STATE IS SITTING ON HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF FEDERAL DOLLARS THAT COULD BE REDIRECTED:

THUNE SAYS HE COULD BE INTERESTED IN A SLIMMED DOWN VERSION IF THAT RETURNS FROM A HOUSE-SENATE CONFERENCE COMMITTEE.

Jerry Oster WNAX