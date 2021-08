STABBING VICTIM TESTIFIES IN LANDRUM TRIAL

ONE OF THE STABBING VICTIMS IN THE TRIAL OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND ATTEMPTED MURDER WAS THE FIRST WITNESS CALLED TO THE STAND WEDNESDAY IN THE CASE AGAINST 54-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL LANDRUM.

PROSECUTORS ALLEGE THAT LANDRUM STABBED 44-YEAR-OLD NATASHA DRAPPEAUX MULTIPLE TIMES AND FATALLY STABBED HER FIANCE, 37-YEAR-OLD SALAHADIN ADEM OF SIOUX CITY IN DRAPPEAUX’S APARTMENT AT 2103 NEBRASKA STREET LAST SEPTEMBER 11TH.

DRAPPEAUX TESTIFIED THAT EARLIER THAT NIGHT SHE AND THE TWO MEN WERE DRINKING AT HER APARTMENT AND THAT LANDRUM, WHO WAS HER NEIGHBOR, MADE SEXUAL ADVANCES TOWARDS HER THAT SHE REJECTED AS DISRESPECTFUL.

SHE SAYS THE MEN KEPT DRINKING AND EVENTUALLY SHE ASKED THEM TO LEAVE SO THEY LEFT TO GO BUY MORE ALCOHOL.

LANDRUM HAD PUT HIS CELL PHONE ON A CHARGER IN DRAPPEAUX’S APARTMENT, WHICH SHE SAYS SHE GAVE TO HIM BEFORE HE LEFT.

LANDRUM RETURNED A SHORT TIME LATER AND BEGAN ACCUSING THE VICTIMS OF TAKING IT.

HE BECAME UPSET AND LEFT, RETURNING AROUND 1 A.M. WHEN HE KNOCKED ON DRAPPEAUX’S DOOR.

WHEN SHE OPENED THE DOOR LANDRUM STABBED HER MULTIPLE TIMES WITH A KNIFE AND WHEN ADEM CAME TO HER RESCUE, LANDRUM STABBED HIM SEVERAL TIMES AS WELL.

POLICE FOUND LANDRUM WALKING IN THE 2400 BLOCK OF NEBRASKA STREET ABOUT 90 MINUTES LATER AND ARRESTED HIM.

BILLY OYADARE, LANDRUM’S ATTORNEY, CLAIMS THE DEFENDANT ACTED IN SELF-DEFENSE.

THE TRIAL RESUMES AT 8:30 THURSDAY MORNING IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.