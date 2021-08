SIOUXLAND HEART WALK EXCEEDS FUND RAISING GOAL

RESULTS OF THE SIOUXLAND HEART WALK HELD AUGUST 6TH AT THE TYSON FOODS CORPORATE CAMPUS IN DAKOTA DUNES ARE IN.

THE WALKERS RAISED $54,322, SURPASSING THE EVENT’S $50,000 GOAL.

EVENT CHAIRMAN MARK FEINER OF TYSON FRESH MEATS SAYS THEY COULDN’T BE HAPPIER WITH THE INCREDIBLE SUCCESS OF THIS YEAR’S EVENT,

THE DOLLARS RAISED AT THE HEART WALK ARE USED TO FUND THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION’S RESEARCH, COMMUNITY HEALTH EDUCATION PROGRAMS, EDUCATION AND TRAINING FOR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS, AND QUALITY IMPROVEMENT PROGRAMS.