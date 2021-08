GRASSLEY SAYS BIDEN FAILED IN AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS THE U-S WITHDRAWAL FROM AFGHANISTAN IS A DEBACLE THAT HAS DAMAGED AMERICA’S POSITION AS A WORLD LEADER, JUST LIKE DURING THE FALL OF SAIGON DID IN 1975.

GRASSLEY BLAMES PRESIDENT BIDEN FOR WHAT HE CALLS “QUITE A FAILURE FOR THIS ADMINISTRATION.”

AFTER SEEING BIDEN’S ADDRESS FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S A “SAD COMMENTARY” THAT OUR AFGHAN ALLIES OF 20 YEARS ARE BEING ABANDONED.

GRASSLEY SAYS PLANS SHOULD HAVE BEEN IN PLACE TO BRING THOSE ALLIES TO SAFETY IN THE U-S OR SOME OTHER COUNTRY:

GRASSLEY ALSO TWEETED THAT “PRESIDENT BIDEN SAID IN FEBRUARY THAT AMERICA IS BACK. HE’S RIGHT- ALL THE WAY BACK TO 1975, WITH AMERICAN ALLIES CLINGING DESPERATELY TO U.S. AIRCRAFT TO ESCAPE AFTER OUR GOVERNMENT BROKE PROMISE TO PROTECT THEM.”