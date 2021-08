COVID BOOSTERS WON’T BE GIVEN UNTIL SEPTEMBER

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH IS CLARIFYING THE LATEST ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL REGARDING BOOSTER SHOTS BEING RECOMMENDED BY THE C-D-C.

DEPUTY DIRECTOR TYLER BROCK SAYS THESE BOOSTER DOSES WON’T BE GIVEN UNTIL AT LEAST SEPTEMBER 20TH.

IT NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 8 MONTHS SINCE YOU FINISHED YOUR FIRST 2 DOSE SERIES OF PFIZER OR MODERNA..

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH WILL BE WORKING WITH LOCAL PROVIDERS TO DETERMINE THE BEST METHODS FOR ADMINISTERING THESE ADDITIONAL DOSES OF VACCINE.

BROCK SAYS A LOT OF DETAILS STILL NEED TO BE WORKED OUT BY THE C-D-C AND IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH.

THEY WILL BE PUTTING OUT MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS IN THE COMING WEEKS AS MORE DETAILS BECOME CLEAR.