RIVER-CADE PARADE TO ROLL DOWN 4TH STREET WEDNESDAY EVENING

WEDNESDAY MARKS THE RETURN OF THE ANNUAL RIVER-CADE PARADE TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THERE WILL BE A DIFFERENT ROUTE FOR THE PARADE THIS YEAR:

PARADE1 OC……. LINED UP. :12

HE SAYS THERE IS A LOT OF FUN IN STORE FOR PARADE GOERS:

PARADE2 OC………MISSOURI RIVER. :22

THE PARADE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. AT 4TH AND COURT STREETS.