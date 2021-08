POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA SAY A MISSING 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL IS BACK HOME AND SAFE.

12-YEAR-OLD MARIAH WUESTEWALD WAS REPORTED MISSING AFTER SHE WAS LAST SEEN AT NOON ON SATURDAY WHEN SHE LEFT HER HOME TO WALK TO THE YANKTON HY-VEE.

IT TURNS OUT THAT THE GIRL THEN WENT TO A FRIENDS HOUSE AND SPENT THE WEEKEND THERE WITHOUT TELLING ANYBODY.

WUESTEWALD TURNED UP MONDAY UNHARMED.