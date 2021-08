JURY SELECTION BEGINS IN LANDRUM MURDER TRIAL

JURY SELECTION IS UNDERWAY IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT IN THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER TRIAL OF A SIOUX CITY MAN.

54-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL ANTHONY LANDRUM IS CHARGED IN THE STABBING DEATH LAST SEPTEMBER OF 37-YEAR-OLD SALAHADIN ADEM OF SIOUX CITY.

POLICE SAY ADEN DIED AFTER SUFFERING MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS.AT A HOME LOCATED AT 2103 NEBRASKA STREET.

LANDRUM IS ALSO CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY IN THE STABBING OF A WOMAN AT THE RESIDENCE.

JURY SELECTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO THE AFTERNOON.