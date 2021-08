JACKSON NEBRASKA: 20 YEARS AFTER THE TORNADO

TUESDAY WAS THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE DATE THAT AN F-2 TORNADO RIPPED THROUGH JACKSON, NEBRASKA.

THE TORNADO DESTROYED THE TOWN’S SCHOOL, BANK AND NUMEROUS HOMES.

FORMER NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY GENERAL MANAGER EMORY GRAFFIS REMEMBERS THE DAY:

AS THE TORNADO BORE DOWN ON JACKSON, CURRENT MAYOR STEPHANIE HIRSCH WAS AT HER PARENTS HOME:

SHORTLY AFTER THAT, A FIRE TRUCK WENT THROUGH TOWN ASKING RESIDENTS TO GO TO A CHURCH FOR A HEAD COUNT:

HIRSCH SAYS MUCH OF THE DAMAGE WAS PRIMARILY IN ONE AREA:

NEWSPAPER ARTICLES AND PICTURES FROM THE JACKSON TORNADO ARE ON DISPLAY IN THE LOBBY AT NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE’S MAIN OFFICE IN JACKSON AT 110 EAST ELK STREET THROUGH FRIDAY FROM 8 AM UNTIL 4:30 PM.

Thanks to Melissa Lanzourakis, Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company and photo by CBS-14