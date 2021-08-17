Home Sports JB's Sports Blog GARZA SIGNS WITH NBA’S PISTONS

GARZA SIGNS WITH NBA'S PISTONS

Woody Gottburg
Men’s Basketball’s Luka Garza Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)

Former Iowa Hawkeye star Luka Garza will be playing professional basketball for the Detroit Pistons organization.

The John Wooden Player of the Year signed a two-way contract with the N-B-A team Monday.

Garza scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Pistons’ 79-78 win over the Orlando Magic last night in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The two-way deal means Garza could take the court for the Pistons and their G-League team the Motor City Cruise.

He was selected 52nd overall by Detroit in the N-B-A Draft.

