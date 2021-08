FRIENDSHIP HOUSE CELEBRATES 40 YEARS OF SERVICE TO SIOUXLAND

THE FRIENDSHIP HOUSE HAS BEEN PROVIDING A SOCIAL SETTING FOR THOSE DEALING WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES TO GATHER IN WOODBURY COUNTY SINCE 1981.

THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 1101 COURT STREET CELEBRATED ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY ON TUESDAY.

SHEILA MARTIN IS THE C-E-O OF SIOUXLAND MENTAL HEALTH WHICH OVERSEES THE FRIENDSHIP HOUSE:

MARTIN SAYS THE STAFF AT THE HOUSE HAS BEEN BUSY, WITH PEOPLE COMING BY REFERRAL OR SIMPLY JUST SHOWING UP:

AND A NEW SERVICE IS NOW BEING PROVIDED BY THE AGENCY:

THE HOUSE UNDERWENT RENOVATIONS LAST YEAR DURING THE PANDEMIC AND HAS A FRESH NEW LOOK TO IT.