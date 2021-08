TIME IS RUNNING OUT TO REGISTER FOR THE ANNUAL RIVER CADE KIDS FISHING DERBY THIS SATURDAY AT BACON CREEK PARK.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THERE ARE AROUND 100 SPOTS STILL OPEN FOR THE EVENT:

GOFISH1 OC…….SHORE LINE LUNCH. :23

CLAEYS SAYS EACH CHILD GETS TO KEEP THE FISHING GEAR AND HOPEFULLY BEGIN AN ENJOYMENT OF THE SPORT:

GOFISH2 OC……….CONTINUE FISHING. :21

THE FISHING DERBY STARTS AT 9AM AT BACON CREEK PARK LOCATED OFF OF CORRECTIONVILLE ROAD.