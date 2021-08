WOODBURY COVID NUMBERS RISE, VACCINATIONS SLOWLY INCREASE

MANY WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENTS HAVE STILL NOT BEEN VACCINATED FOR COVID-19.

DEPUTY DIRECTOR TYLER BROCK OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE NUMBERS OF THOSE GETTING A SHOT ARE SLOWLY INCREASING:

BROCK SAYS WOODBURY COUNTY HAS SEEN AN INCREASE IN NEW COVID CASES.

HE DIDN’T QUOTE SPECIFIC NUMBERS, BUT SAYS IT IS NOT AS BAD HERE AS OTHER PARTS OF THE COUNTRY:

THE STATE’S COVID WEBSITE SHOWS WOODBURY COUNTY LAST WEEK REPORTED 105 POSITIVE TESTS FOR COVID-19 AND A 7 PER CENT POSITIVE TEST RATE