HY-VEE FOOD STORES HAVE FREE, THIRD PFIZER-BIONTECH AND MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES AVAILABLE AT THEIR 275 PHARMACY LOCATIONS.

THE 3RD DOSES ARE ONLY RECOMMENDED FOR SEVERELY TO MODERATELY IMMUNO-COMPROMISED INDIVIDUALS.

JOHNSON AND JOHNSON VACCINE RECIPIENTS WILL NOT BE ADMINISTERED ADDITIONAL DOSES UNTIL DEEMED NECESSARY AND AUTHORIZED BY THE FDA AND CDC.

THE THIRD DOSES ARE AVAILABLE TO ELIGIBLE PATIENTS ON A WALK-IN BASIS, WITH NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED.