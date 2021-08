FLORIDA WOMAN TO HEAD HOME SOON AFTER SUCCESSFUL CANCER SURGERY

THE MOTHER OF A FORMER SIOUX CITY RESIDENT THAT WAS FLOWN TO MERCYONE HOSPITAL FROM FLORIDA LAST WEEK FOR COLON CANCER SURGERY IS RECOVERING AND WILL SOON RETURN HOME.

JAC E. CHACE, THE MOTHER OF GRANT WITTSTRUCK, WAS UNABLE TO RECEIVE THE SURGERY TO REMOVE PART OF HER COLON IN FLORIDA WHERE SHE LIVES BECAUSE GULF COAST REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER WAS FULL OF COVID PATIENTS AND ONLY TAKING COVID AND TRAUMA PATIENTS.

HER SON GRANT POSTED HIS FRUSTRATIONS ON FACEBOOK WHICH LED TO A FORMER COLLEGE CLASSMATE WHO WORKS AT MERCYONE TO CONNECT HIM TO THEIR CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER WHO PERFORMED THE SURGERY LAST FRIDAY

WITTSTRUCK SAYS HIS MOTHER IS AMAZED AND TOUCHED BY ALL THE MESSAGES OF SUPPORT SHE HAS RECEIVED.:

HE SAYS HIS MOTHER NOW THINKS SHE’S FAMOUS.

CHASE WILL LIKELY BE RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL EITHER TUESDAY OR WEDNESDAY.

Photo by Grant Wittstruck