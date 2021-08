FEW ARE ELIGIBLE FOR 3RD COVID SHOT

THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL NOW RECOMMENDS THAT MODERATELY OR SEVERELY IMMUNO-COMPROMISED PEOPLE SHOULD GET AN EXTRA DOSE OF EITHER MODERNA OR PFIZER COVID VACCINE.

TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS THAT RECOMMENDATION IS JUST FOR PEOPLE WITH COMPROMISED IMMUNE SYSTEMS, ABOUT 3% OF THE US POPULATION:

THAT ALSO INCLUDES RECIPIENTS OF ORGAN OR STEM CELL TRANSPLANTS, PEOPLE WITH ADVANCED OR UNTREATED HIV INFECTION, AND THOSE WHO ARE TAKING SOME MEDICATIONS THAT WEAKEN THE IMMUNE SYSTEM.

THE EXTRA DOSE IS JUST FOR THOSE WHO RECEIVED THE 2-DOSE SERIES, NOT FOR THE SINGLE DOSE JOHNSON AND JOHNSON WHICH WAS MADE DIFFERENTLY:

YOU SHOULD WAIT AT LEAST 28 DAYS AFTER YOUR 2-DOSE SERIES WAS COMPLETE BEFORE GETTING THIS EXTRA DOSE.

BROCK SAYS THE BENEFITS OF IMMUNO-COMPROMISED PEOPLE GETTING AN EXTRA DOSE OF VACCINE HAS NOT BEEN FULLY ESTABLISHED. BUT DUE TO THE LIKELY LACK OF IMMUNE RESPONSE TO THE FIRST 2 DOSES AND HIGH LIKELIHOOD OF SERIOUS ILLNESS ALONG WITH TRANSMISSION TO OTHERS, THE BENEFITS OF AN EXTRA DOSE OUTWEIGH THE RISKS.

BROCK SAYS SO FAR REACTIONS TO THE EXTRA DOSE SEEM TO BE SIMILAR TO THAT OF THE FIRST 2-DOSE SERIES WITH MOST SYMPTOMS MILD TO MODERATE.

THERE IS NO REQUIREMENT TO PROVE IMMUNO-COMPROMISED STATUS AND PEOPLE CAN RECEIVE VACCINE WHEREVER IT IS OFFERED.