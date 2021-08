CHARITY STEER AUCTION NETS OVER $375,000 FOR RONALD MCDONALD HOUSES

SIOUX CITY’S RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE IS ONE OF THREE IN IOWA THAT WILL BENEFIT FROM THE MONEY RAISED AT THE GOVERNOR’S CHARITY STEER AUCTION AT THE IOWA STATE FAIR.

TWO DOZEN CATTLE WERE AUCTIONED OFF FOR A COMBINED TOTAL OF OVER $375-THOUSAND DOLLARS AT THE 39TH ANNUAL SHOW.

THE GRAND CHAMPION STEER WAS SPONSORED BY THE IOWA BANKERS ASSOCIATION AND PURCHASED BY FRIENDS & FAMILY OF LANE ELMQUIST AND THE COMMUNITY OF AUDUBON.

THE SIOUXLAND STEER “MCDASH” BROUGHT IN $9,350 AND WAS PURCHASED BY VISION CARE CLINIC.

SINCE 1983, THE IOWA GOVERNOR’S CHARITY STEER SHOW HAS RAISED OVER $4.5 MILLION FOR THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF IOWA.