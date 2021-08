AUTHORITIES SEARCH FOR MISSING YANKTON GIRL

AUTHORITIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING YANKTON GIRL.

12-YEAR-OLD MARIAH WUESTEWALD WAS LAST SEEN AROUND NOON ON SATURDAY WHEN SHE LEFT HER RESIDENCE TO WALK TO STARBUCKS AT THE YANKTON HY-VEE.

MARIAH IS APPROXIMATELY 5’6″ TALL AND WEIGHS 120 POUNDS WITH BROWN CURLY HAIR AND BROWN EYES.

WHEN LAST SEEN SHE WAS WEARING A BLACK AND RED HARLEY QUINN T-SHIRT, BLACK SHORTS AND SANDALS.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HER LOCATION OR WHO SHE MAY BE WITH SHOULD CONTACT THE YANKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 605-668-5210 OR YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY.