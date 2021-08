SIOUX GATEWAY AMONG IOWA AIRPORTS RECEIVING FUNDING

SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT IS AMONG THOSE IN THE STATE RECEIVING PART OF SEVEN MILLION DOLLARS IN FUNDING APPROVED BY THE IOWA TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION FOR THE 2022 STATE AVIATION PROGRAM.

D-O-T AVIATION PROGRAM MANAGER, SHANE WRIGHT, SAYS FOUR MILLION DOLLARS IS FOR SAFETY INITIATIVES AND PLANNING, AND THE REST OF THE MONEY IS FOR INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENT:

AIRPORT1 OC……..IN BETWEEN” :18

SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT WAS AWARDED $134,800 IN FUNDING FOR TERMINAL IMPROVEMENTS.

WRIGHT SAYS. THE AIRPORT FUNDING IS A MIX OF FEDERAL MONEY AND ALSO TAXES AND FEES PAID AT THE AIRPORTS.

THOSE FEES DROPPED ALONG WITH TRAFFIC DURING THE PANDEMIC — BUT HE SAYS THINGS HAVE TURNED AROUND.

AIRPORT2 OC…….LAST YEAR” :08

LE MARS WAS AWARDED $19-THOUSAND DOLLARS FOR A FENCE EXTENSION PROJECT AND SAC CITY RECEIVED OVER $21,000 TOWARDS HANGAR REHABILITATION.