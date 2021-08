NOEM BLASTS FAUCI FOR CRITICISM OF STURGIS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS REBUFFING CRITICISM BY DR. ANTHONY FAUCI AND OTHERS WHO CLAIMED THE JUST CONCLUDED STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY COULD BE A SUPER SPREADER EVENT FOR COVID.

NOEM TOLD FOX NEWS THAT FAUCI WAS TARGETING EVENTS IN REPUBLICAN STATES AND IGNORING EVENTS IN DEMOCRATIC RUN PLACES LIKE THE LOLLAPALOOZA CONCERT IN ILLINOIS:

GOVERNOR NOEM SAYS FAUCI HAS BECOME POLITICALLY PARTISAN:

SHE SAYS AT LEAST A QUARTER OF THE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CROSSING OUR SOUTHERN BORDER WHO HAVE BEEN TESTED ARE COVID POSITIVE, AND NOBODY IN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS PREVENTING THAT INFLUX OF PEOPLE:

NOEM SAYS THE STURGIS RALLY HAS ALWAYS PROMOTED AN INDEPENDENT SPIRIT, BUT THESE LAST TWO YEARS IT HAS TAKEN ON A NEW MEANING OF FREEDOM.

THE GOVERNOR RODE HER HORSE THROUGH DOWNTOWN DEADWOOD LAST MONDAY AT THE START OF THE LEGENDS RIDE, HELPED RAISE $80,000 IN A CHARITY AUCTION THERE TO HELP VICTIMS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING, AND THEN HOPPED ON A MOTORCYCLE AND LED 300 BIKERS ON A RIDE FROM DEADWOOD TO THE BUFFALO CHIP IN STURGIS.

Photos from Governor Noem Facebook page