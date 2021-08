FINAL TALLY FOR 2021 STURGIS RALLY

THE FINAL NUMBERS ARE IN FOR THE JUST COMPLETED 2021 STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS TWO PEOPLE DIED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENTS SATURDAY, DOUBLING THE NUMBER OF FATALITIES THIS YEAR TO FOUR, WHICH IS ONE FEWER THAN LAST YEAR.

SIXTY INJURY RELATED ACCIDENTS TOOK PLACE, FOUR MORE THAN A YEAR AGO.

THERE WERE 122 D-U-I ARRESTS SINCE THE RALLY BEGAN AUGUST 7TH, 23 FEWER THAN LAST YEAR.

FELONY DRUG ARRESTS TOTALED 112, 14 FEWER THAN IN 2020.

TRAFFIC TICKETS AND WARNINGS WERE UP THOUGH, WITH 238 MORE CITATIONS AND 743 MORE WARNINGS ISSUED THIS YEAR COMPARED TO 2020.

AN ESTIMATED 700,000 PEOPLE ATTENDED THE RALLY IN THE BLACK HILLS OF SOUTH DAKOTA.