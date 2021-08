DEJEAR ANNOUNCES BID TO BECOME IOWA GOVERNOR

DES MOINES BUSINESSWOMAN DEIDRE DEJEAR OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED HER CAMPAIGN FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA OVER THE WEEKEND.

DEJEAR SAYS SHE WILL SPEND HER TIME WORKING ON SOLUTIONS BY BRINGING TOGETHER IOWANS FROM RIVER TO RIVER TO MEET OUR CHALLENGES HEAD ON.

THAT INCLUDES PUTTING IOWA SCHOOLS BACK ON TOP AND SUPPORTING SMALL BUSINESSES AND SMALL TOWNS BY CLOSING OUR SKILLS GAP, WAGE GAP, AND KEEPING JOBS HERE IN IOWA.

DEJEAR LOST IN A BID TO BECOME IOWA’S SECRETARY OF STATE IN 2018 TO INCUMBENT PAUL PATE.

SHE IS THE 2ND DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR, JOINING STATE REPRESENTATIVE RAS SMITH OF WATERLOO.

