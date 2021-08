WINE & CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL RAISES OVER $200,000 FOR ALZHEIMER’S CARE

LAST WEEKS TWO DAY WINE & CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL IN LE MARS AND SIOUX CITY RAISED $210,000 TO HELP FUND ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA CARE, SUPPORT AND RESEARCH.

OVER 250 PEOPLE ATTENDED THE FESTIVAL WHICH WAS HELD AT THE LE MARS CONVENTION CENTER AND THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MARRIOTT RIVERFRONT.

ALL THE MONEY RAISED HELPS TO FUND LOCAL ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION PROGRAMS,

THE TWO-DAY EVENT HAS BEEN HELD IN THE SIOUXLAND AREA SINCE 1994.