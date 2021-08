SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE MAN WHO DIED WHEN HIS MOTORCYCLE STRUCK THE BACK OF A SEMI-TRAILER TRUCK IN THE 2400 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 75 JUST AFTER 11 A.M. THURSDAY.

59-YEAR-OLD DAVID VAN WYHE OF SIOUX CITY DIED OF INJURIES SUFFERED IN THAT ACCIDENT.

POLICE SAY THE SOUTHBOUND SEMI HAD STOPPED TO TURN LEFT ONTO NORTHBROOK DRIVE WHEN THE MOTORCYCLE ON THE HIGHWAY BEHIND THE SEMI WAS UNABLE TO STOP AND STRUCK THE REAR OF THE TRAILER.

Photo courtesy CBS-14