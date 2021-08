STURGIS RALLY INCIDENT NUMBERS BELOW 2020’S

THE LATEST REPORT FROM THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS ACCIDENT TOTALS ARE SIMILAR TO LAST YEAR’S AT THE 2021 STURGIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY IN THE BLACK HILLS.

THE PATROL SAYS 48 INJURY ACCIDENTS HAD OCCURRED AS OF 6 A.M. FRIDAY, ONE MORE THAN THE PREVIOUS YEAR AT THIS TIME.

TWO PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENTS, THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

THERE HAVE BEEN 99 D-U-I ARRESTS COMPARED TO 117 LAST YEAR AND 96 FELONY DRUG ARRESTS, DOWN FROM 112 IN 2020.

AROUND 200 MORE TRAFFIC TICKETS AND 600 MORE WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED THIS YEAR COMPARED TO LAST YEAR’S RALLY.