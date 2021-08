MISSION TO MERCYONE FOR FORMER SIOUX CITYAN’S MOTHER WHO NEEDED MAJOR SURGERY

THE MOTHER OF A FORMER SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WAS FLOWN TO SIOUX CITY’S MERCYONE HOSPITAL THIS WEEK FOR COLON CANCER SURGERY SHE WAS UNABLE TO RECEIVE WHERE SHE CURRENTLY LIVES IN FLORIDA.

JAC E. CHACE, THE MOTHER OF GRANT WITTSTRUCK, HAS COLON CANCER AND WAS TO HAVE SURGERY TO REMOVE PART OF HER COLON IN FLORIDA.

GRANT SAYS HER APPOINTMENT WAS CANCELED INDEFINITELY BECAUSE GULF COAST REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER IS FULL OF COVID PATIENTS AND NOT HANDLING ANYTHING BUT COVID AND TRAUMA CASES:

GRANTW1 OC………….IN FRUSTRATION. :17

WITTSTRUCK’S FRUSTRATION LED TO A FACEBOOK POST WHERE HE SAID THAT OVER 90% OF THOSE IN THE HOSPITAL WERE NOT VACCINATED, AND IF THEY WERE, HIS MOTHER WOULD BE HAVING HER LIFE SAVING SURGERY.

HIS FORMER CLASSMATE AT MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE, JENNA LIBERTO, WORKS AT MERCYONE AND REACHED OUT TO GRANT AND CONNECTED HIM TO MERCY’S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER LARRY VOLZ, WHO SPECIALIZES IN THAT TYPE OF SURGERY:

GRANTW2 OC……….MY MOM’S LIFE. :12

AFTER TALKING WITH DR. VOLZ, HE REVIEWED HER CASE AND SCHEDULED A FRIDAY SURGERY.

WITTSTRUCK AND HIS MOTHER FLEW TO SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY

HE SAYS IF MORE PEOPLE WERE VACCINATED, THIS TRIP MAY NOT HAVE BEEN NECESSARY:

GRANTW3 OC………IN THE I-C-U. :14

WITTSTRUCK SAYS HIS MOTHER’S SURGERY WENT WELL, AND HE WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO BEING WITH HER AFTER SHE CAME OUT OF THE RECOVERY ROOM.

Photo courtesy Grant Wittstruck