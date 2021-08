LOCAL CITY POPULATION IS GROWING, BUT NOT AT RECORD RATE

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS ADDED OVER 3700 RESIDENTS IN THE LAST DECADE ACCORDING TO NEW U.S. CENSUS FIGURES.

THE 2020 TALLY SHOWS 105,941 PEOPLE LIVE IN THE COUNTY, COMPARED TO 102,172 IN 2010.

WHILE THAT’S AN IMPROVEMENT, IT’S STILL BELOW THE ALL TIME POPULATION HIGH OF 107,849 RESIDENTS BACK IN 1960.

SIOUX CITY’S POPULATION INCREASED BY AROUND 3100 RESIDENTS IN THE LAST DECADE, FROM 82,684 IN 2010 TO 85,797 IN 2020.

THE CITY’S HIGHEST POPULATION WAS IN 1960 AT 89,159 PEOPLE.

SERGEANT BLUFF’S POPULATION WENT UP BY NEARLY 800 PEOPLE FROM 4227 TO 5015, IT’S LARGEST POPULATION IN THE CITY’S HISTORY.