AUTHORITIES ARE HOPING TO LEARN THE WHEREABOUTS OF A CONVICTED FELON WHO FAILED TO REPORT BACK TO JAIL FOLLOWING HIS WORK RELEASE THURSDAY.

27-YEAR-OLD HARLEY LOWELL MERRICK IS DESCRIBED AS A 5’6″, 180 POUND NATIVE AMERICAN MALE.

MERRICK WAS CONVICTED OF FELONY ASSAULT AND FIRST DEGREE THEFT IN WOODBURY COUNTY AND WAS ADMITTED TO THE WORK RELEASE FACILITY ON JULY 15TH.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON MERRICK’S WHEREABOUTS SHOULD CONTACT LOCAL POLICE AT 258-TIPS.